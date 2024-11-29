Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour Book' Hits Target Shelves On Black Friday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Taylor Swift's latest release - a commemorating her record-breaking Eras Tour, released on Black Friday. The book offers a glimpse into the Eras Tour that has taken the world by storm. The tour, which began in August 2023 and wraps up in December, became the first tour in history to gross over $1 billion. The book titled "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book", is exclusively available at Target, with a limited initial release in stores and a wider availability starting Saturday (November 30).

Highlights of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book"

Taylor Swift 's "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book" is a 256-page book which is a treasure trove for fans, featuring not only personal reflections from Swift herself but also a curated collection of never-before-seen images from the tour.

Key features of the bookPersonal reflections by Taylor Swift

The book offers readers insightful personal reflections from the pop star , allowing fans to dive deeper into her journey through the Eras Tour . Swift 's intimate thoughts add a personal touch to the book, offering a glimpse into her creative process and the challenges she faced during the production of one of the most successful music tours in history.

Over 500 images

The book boasts more than 500 images, capturing the essence of Swift's Eras Tour. Among these are never-before-seen photos from Swift's concerts, documenting the high-energy performances that have captivated audiences worldwide.

Exclusive behind-the-scenes content

Fans will also get an exclusive look behind the scenes with rehearsal photos, offering a glimpse of Swift and her team preparing for the show. The book features stunning images of instruments, costumes, and set pieces, showcasing the intricate work that went into creating the visual spectacle of the Eras Tour.

A special highlight for fashion lovers is the inclusion of designer sketches, providing an inside look at the thought process behind the costumes worn during the tour. These sketches give readers an appreciation of the artistry and attention to detail that went into bringing Swift's tour visions to life.

In addition to the book, Target is also launching "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" album as an exclusive vinyl and CD release. The album features 35 tracks, including four acoustic versions of popular songs, including“Fortnight,”“Down Bad,”“But Daddy I Love Him,” and“Guilty as Sin.”

Fans had been eagerly anticipating the release, and the excitement was evident in the lines outside Target stores.

At 5:30 a.m. on Black Friday , 20 people gathered outside the Target store in North Bergen, New Jersey, anxiously waiting for the doors to open at 6:00 a.m. The primary focus for many was Target's exclusive Taylor Swift book and merchandise. Once inside, shoppers were directed to a separate line specifically for the Eras Tour book and the album. Store manager Jonathan Baldera mentioned that it was the first time since the pandemic that he had seen people lining up outside for a Black Friday release.

The store had approximately 70 vinyl albums and a higher number of Eras Tour books in stock, though customers were limited to four books and four albums per purchase to ensure fair distribution.