Nine Injured In Shooting Attack On Bus In West Bank, Shooter Killed

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Nov 29 (IANS) Nine people were in a shooting attack at a bus of Israeli settlers in the occupied West on Friday, said the Israeli in a statement.

The army added that the shooter, identified as a Palestinian man, was gunned down by Israeli security forces at the scene at the Gitti Avisar junction, west of Nablus city. A manhunt was underway for possible accomplices, it noted.

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service reported that three of the injured sustained severe wounds, and the others in moderate to light condition were evacuated to a hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

The bus was driving from Tel Aviv to the Israeli settlement of Ariel when the shooting occurred, the Shomron Regional Council, an Israeli regional council in the northern portion of the West Bank, said in a statement.