Nine Injured In Shooting Attack On Bus In West Bank, Shooter Killed
Date
11/29/2024 10:15:22 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Nov 29 (IANS) Nine people were injured in a shooting attack at a bus of Israeli settlers in the occupied West bank on Friday, said the Israeli army in a statement.
The army added that the shooter, identified as a Palestinian man, was gunned down by Israeli security forces at the scene at the Gitti Avisar junction, west of Nablus city. A manhunt was underway for possible accomplices, it noted.
Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service reported that three of the injured sustained severe wounds, and the others in moderate to light condition were evacuated to a hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.
The bus was driving from Tel Aviv to the Israeli settlement of Ariel when the shooting occurred, the Shomron Regional Council, an Israeli regional council in the northern portion of the West Bank, said in a statement.
MENAFN29112024000231011071ID1108939596
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.