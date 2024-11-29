Crane Collapse Near Thai Capital Kills Six, Injures Nine
(MENAFN- IANS) Bangkok, Nov 29 (IANS) Six people were killed and nine others injured after a crane collapsed at a construction site near the Thai capital Bangkok on Friday, authorities said.
The accident occurred early on Friday when a launching gantry crane and concrete segments of an under-construction elevated expressway collapsed in central Thailand's Samut Sakhon province, a local public relations office reported.
In a social media post, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her deepest condolences to the bereaved families, Xinhua news agency reported.
Paetongtarn said that the government would establish a committee to investigate the accident and closely monitor the work of private contractors to prevent similar accidents from reoccurring.
