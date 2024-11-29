CBI Files Charge Sheet In Rs 260 Crore Dibrugarh Investment Scam

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet against accused Ranjit Kakoty before the Special CBI Court, Guwahati in another Dibrugarh scam case, an official said on Friday.

The case involves a fraud amounting to Rs 260 crore and affecting approximately 1.5 lakh investors.

Despite the complexities of the investigation, the CBI successfully completed its probe against accused Ranjit Kakoty within 90 days of his arrest, culminating in the filing of this charge sheet, the official said.

During the investigation, CBI employed advanced forensic tools to identify the majority of the investors who were victims of the fraudulent scheme perpetrated by the accused through the online platform

The accused, Ranjit Kakoty, and his co-conspirators deceived investors through misleading plan documents, false promises, and other fraudulent practices, subsequently misappropriating their hard-earned money for personal enrichment.

The investigation of the case is ongoing as the CBI continues its efforts to identify additional conspirators involved in this large-scale fraud and to uncover the criminal conspiracy.

This is one of the 41 Assam Investment Scam cases which are being investigated by the CBI on the request of the Assam Government.

The instant case was also earlier registered at the police station, Dibrugarh on a complaint alleging that accused Ranjit Kakoty promised the complainant and other investors a threefold return on their investment within 18 months through an investment scheme under the name TradingFX. The accused later stopped returning the promised funds and became unresponsive.

Since taking over the investigation of the Assam Investment Scam cases, CBI has accelerated its probe, conducting fresh searches across 93 locations in five states/Union Territory.

These searches have led to the seizure of mobile phones, desktops, hard drives, and laptops. During the investigation, the CBI successfully traced databases containing details of depositors who were deceived into investing in these unregulated deposit schemes.

CBI had also filed the charge sheet against accused persons Bishal Phukan, Abhijit Chanda, Sumi Bora, and Tapon @ Tarkik Bora before the Special CBI Court, Guwahati in another case, marking a crucial step in the ongoing investigation into a large-scale financial fraud.

This case too was earlier registered by the police station, Dibrugarh against Bishal Phukan on allegations that Bishal Phukan is engaging in a financial scam in contravention of RBI/SEBI guidelines.

CBI unearthed substantial material evidence against the four accused persons. The investigation established that the accused were involved in orchestrating an illegal deposit scheme that solicited funds from investors under false pretence.

They used deceptive means, including notarized stamp papers and falsified investment reports, to lure investors with the promise of guaranteed 30 per cent returns. They cheated the investors and misappropriated the deposits for their personal gains.