Madhuri Dixit Shares A ‘Little Of Paradise’ She Will Never Forget

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Madhuri Dixit recently gave her fans a glimpse into her enchanting trip to Greece.

On Friday, she posted a series of photos and videos from her vacation with her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the post with the caption,“A little piece of paradise I'll never forget #TakeMeBackToGreece.”

The photos capture the essence of Greece's breathtaking beauty, from its crystal-clear blue waters and iconic whitewashed buildings to the serene cobblestone streets. In one of the pictures, Madhuri is seen soaking up the sun on a picturesque beach, exuding elegance in a breezy summer outfit. Another snapshot features the couple sharing a candid moment, radiating love and happiness as they explore the Greek islands together.

Madhuri's Greece diary also includes glimpses of local delicacies, serene boat rides, and iconic landmarks. In the first image, the Dhak Dhak girl is seen flaunting her radiant smile as she poses for the camera. She looks lovely in a black and white checkered t-shirt paired with black jeans. In the following post, Dixit strikes happy poses with Dr. Nene.

A few days ago, the 'Devdas' actress dropped a video of herself dancing with Kartik Aaryan on her blockbuster song“Pehla Pehla Pyar.”

In the video, the duo was seen sharing a romantic dance moment, which takes an unexpected and humorous turn. The performance concluded with a nod to“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” as Madhuri playfully channeled Manjulika's eerie vibe by grabbing Kartik's neck.

Aaryan captioned the post, Living my dream Rooh Baba and Manju in every universe #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

Madhuri and Kartik recently shared the screen in the third installment of the“Bhool Bhulaiyaa” franchise. The film also features an ensemble cast including Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Rajpal Yadav.

Directed by Anees Bazmee,“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" hit theatres on November 1, where it went head-to-head with Rohit Shetty's action-packed cop drama,“Singham Again," at the box office.