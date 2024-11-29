(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Stock Holding Corporation Of India Limited Launches 'Digidoc' In Ladakh

Leh- Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (StockHolding), a key subsidiary of IFCI Limited, has officially launched its innovative platform, StockHolding Digidoc, in Ladakh.

The was ceremoniously inaugurated by Dr. Pawan Kotwal, IAS (Advisor and Principal Secretary Revenue) at Leh, Union Territory of Ladakh . Michael M D Sauza, Inspector General of Registration , UT Ladakh ( Secretary GAD), Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, Santosh Sukhdeve, Deputy Commissioner Leh, all the Registrars ( ADCs) and Sub Registrars ( ACRS & SDMS) of district Leh and Kargil were present on the occasion. StockHolding officials Manoj Parida , COO , e-Services Head Shashikant Nayak, Amit Dassi, VP, Shreekant Patwardhan, VP , Pramod Joshi, AVP, Vivek Khurana, AVP, Joaquim Rodrigues, Senior Manager, Ehtesham Ahmad, Regional Manager and Vikas Singla, Senior Manager attended the event through virtual mode.

StockHolding Digidoc is a cutting-edge platform that enables the digital execution of documents and contracts, including the seamless payment of stamp duty. By offering a digital directory for non-registrable and optionally registrable documents, the platform aims to streamline processes, reduce turnaround time, and improve service accessibility for users.

The Information Technology Act of 2000 has empowered the digital execution of documents, granting them the same legal status as those physically signed. This ensures that once documents are digitally executed, they are immediately available for use, making the process fast, convenient, and legally compliant.

Digidoc will simplify document execution, making legal processes faster and more accessible.

Manoj Parida, Chief Operating Officer of StockHolding explains the key benefits of StockHolding Digidoc which are;



Real-time execution : Documents can be executed instantly, regardless of the geographical locations of the involved parties.



Convenience : Users can execute documents from the comfort of their home or workplace, at a time that suits them.

Legally compliant : All digitally executed documents are fully compliant with requirements of the IT Act, 2000

Pramod Joshi, AVP & Product Head explained the structure and features of the DIgidoc Product.