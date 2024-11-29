Draftkings CEO On Hand For December Event

(MENAFN- Baystreet) DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares gained Friday, on word CEO Jason Robins, will participate in the following event:

The Craig-Hallum Gaming Conference. The fireside chat is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.

Registration and the live portion of the Craig-Hallum Online Gaming can be accessed at the conference website or at DraftKings' Investor Relations website.

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming, and digital media. Headquartered in Boston and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings' mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world's favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 28 states, Washington, D.C., and in Ontario

The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in three states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings owns Jackpocket, the leading digital lottery app in the United States.

DraftKings' daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states and certain Canadian provinces.

DKNG shares took on 70 cents, or 1.6%, to $43.73.









