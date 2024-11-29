AMTD Flat On Historic Opening For“The Last Dance”

(MENAFN- Baystreet) AMTD Group Inc., (NYSE: AMTD) shares lost a bit of ground Friday, on the announcement that, after shattering nine major Hong Kong movie records, "The Last Dance", the new movie produced by WME, has grossed HK$100 million in box office, and becoming the Top 3 highest-grossing local ever in the Hong Kong film history.

Outside Hong Kong, the film also enjoys enormous widespread acclaim and has scored well in particular in Malaysia, the UK and Singapore. The film is scheduled to be released in more countries later this year.

AMTD serves as a Production Company of the Movie, while Dr. Calvin Choi, founder of AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital serves as a Producer.

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with core business portfolio to span across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality areas. Its shares began Friday off two cents, or 1.6%, to $1.22.

