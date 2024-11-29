AMTD Flat On Historic Opening For“The Last Dance”
Date
11/29/2024 10:10:05 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
AMTD Group Inc., (NYSE: AMTD) shares lost a bit of ground Friday, on the announcement that, after shattering nine major Hong Kong movie records, "The Last Dance", the new movie produced by WME, has grossed HK$100 million in box office, and becoming the Top 3 highest-grossing local film ever in the Hong Kong film history.
Outside Hong Kong, the film also enjoys enormous widespread acclaim and has scored well in particular in Malaysia, the UK and Singapore. The film is scheduled to be released in more countries later this year.
AMTD serves as a Production Company of the Movie, while Dr. Calvin Choi, founder of AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital serves as a Producer.
AMTD Group is a conglomerate with core business portfolio to span across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality areas. Its shares began Friday off two cents, or 1.6%, to $1.22.
MENAFN29112024000212011056ID1108939569
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.