عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
AZAL Resumes Flights To Tel Aviv

AZAL Resumes Flights To Tel Aviv


11/29/2024 10:07:30 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, is resuming flights from Baku to Tel Aviv, Israel, and back starting November 30. The airline will operate flights every day of the week.

To purchase flight tickets, please visit the official website , use the airline's mobile app, or approach the ticket offices or accredited agencies of AZAL. You may download the mobile app via the following link: .

MENAFN29112024000195011045ID1108939552


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search