Silynxcom Secures $270,000 Order From Leading Military Customer For Advanced Tactical Headsets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Netanya, Israel, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) (“Silynxcom” or the“Company”), a and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices, announced today that it has received a purchase order valued at $270,000 from a prominent military customer for its advanced tactical headsets.

Silynxcom is committed to providing cutting-edge communication solutions tailored to the rigorous demands of modern military operations. The Company is proud to produce tactical headsets that it believes deliver exceptional audio clarity and reliable communication, contributing to safer and more efficient missions.

Nir Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Silynxcom, commented: "We are honored to be selected by one of the world's leading military customers to supply our advanced tactical headsets. This order reflects the trust and confidence in our products and our ability to meet the unique needs of our defense customers."

Silynxcom's headset devices seamlessly integrate with third-party professional-grade ruggedized radios used by military personnel. These headsets fit tightly into protective gear, enabling users to communicate clearly while being protected from hazardous sounds encountered in combat situations.

This latest order aligns with Silynxcom's ongoing efforts to expand its presence in the military tactical communication equipment market. The Company continues to innovate and deliver high-quality products that enhance operational effectiveness for defense organizations worldwide.

About Silynxcom Ltd.

Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company's in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and on the factory floor. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers in leading military and law enforcements units. The Company's In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The Company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of the Company's products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers“in the field.” The Company sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units. The Company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,” "will”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. For example, the Company uses forward-looking statements when it discusses: the belief that its products deliver exceptional audio clarity and reliable communication, contributing to safer and more efficient missions; the belief that this order reflects the trust and confidence in its products and ability to meet the unique needs of its defense customers, and the belief that this order aligns with Silynxcom's ongoing efforts to expand its presence in the military tactical communication equipment market. Forward-looking statements are based on Silynxcom's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on April 30, 2024, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, . The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

