Frascione Gallery Makes Its Art Miami Debut, Bridging Old Masters And Contemporary Vision

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frascione Gallery, a prominent art established in Italy in 1893 and now based in Florence and Palm Beach, will make its debut at Art Miami running from December 3-8 , Art Miami is one of the highlights of Miami Art Week and a key contemporary art showcase running in tandem with Art Basel Miami Beach . Frascione Gallery will present a thoughtfully curated selection at Booth AM325 that blends Modern and Contemporary pieces alongside works inspired by European Old Masters, attracting collectors and art lovers alike.

Under the leadership of fourth-generation owner Federico Gandolfi Vannini, Frascione Gallery brings its legacy of artistic heritage and fresh perspectives to Miami Art Week.“At Art Miami, we're showcasing art that honors our heritage while engaging new audiences through contemporary vision,” says Gandolfi Vannini.“This fusion of tradition and innovation creates a conversation across eras, inviting both seasoned collectors and new enthusiasts to explore the depths of our collection.”

At the center of Frascione's Art Miami presentation is a dual installation by Girolamo Forabosco and Nicola Samorì , embodying the gallery's theme of“old vs. new.” The pairing of Forabosco's Christ Giving Blessing (c. 1640) with Samorì's Well of the Prophet (2023/2024) juxtaposes classic iconography with contemporary abstraction, evoking themes of spirituality and materiality. The interplay between these works invites viewers into a layered experience where art forms transcend time

Additional featured artists include Davide Bramante , Fabio Viale , Julio Cesar Delgado , Reynier Llanes , and Bo Bartlett . Highlights range from Bramante's vibrant, multi-exposure cityscapes to Viale's Greco-Roman sculptures adorned with contemporary tattoos, each offering unique insights and techniques that resonate with today's art world.

Art Miami Details

Location: One Herald Plaza, Miami, FL 33132

Fair Hours: Dec. 3: 11 AM - 9 PM; Dec. 4-7: 11 AM - 7 PM; Dec. 8: 11 AM - 6 PM

About Frascione Gallery

Founded in Italy in 1893, Frascione Gallery is now based in Florence and Palm Beach, specializing in European paintings from the 14th to 17th centuries. Under Gandolfi Vannini's leadership, the gallery has expanded to include modern works, bridging historical and contemporary perspectives for a diverse global clientele.

Photos to accompany this release can be found here .

