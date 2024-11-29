Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing December 2, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, PA, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohen Circle Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIRU) (the“Company”) announced today that, commencing December 2, 2024, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Global under the symbols“CCIR” and“CCIRW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol“CCIRU.”

A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 10, 2024. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

