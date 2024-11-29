2025 Dakar Rally Itinerary Revealed: The Reactions Of The Buggyra ZM Racing Crews

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yesterday, November 28, the organizer of the Dakar Rally revealed the itinerary and novelties of the 47th edition of the Dakar.

MONACO, FRANCE, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From January 3 – 17, 2025, the mythical event will take 340 entries of amateur and professional racers around Saudi Arabia for the sixth time in a row. Buggyra ZM Racing has entered one crew in the top car class, the Ultimate, with 20-year-old Aliyyah Koloc racing with her navigator Sébastien Delaunay in a Red-Lined REVO T1+ with start number 234. Buggyra will also participate with two Tatra trucks.The event will consist of a prologue as well as 12 stages over the two-week period in January 2025, including a 48h Chrono stage and a marathon stage. The route starts in Bisha and stretches for about 7,700 kilometers, including 5,100 kilometers of specials. The notorious difficult area of the Empty Quarter will test all participants before the rally finishes in Shubaytah on January 17.Aliyyah Koloc who will compete in her third Dakar and her second one in the Ultimate class said on the unveiling of the itinerary: "The 2025 Dakar route looks like it will be very tough. Every day, there's going to be a lot of kilometers to cover which honestly looks pretty crazy. The 48h Chrono stage will already be on the second day, which will be interesting. But as every year, I am looking forward to the Dakar."Buggyra ZM Racing will also enter the Dakar with two Tatra trucks. The Tatra EVO3 #604 will be driven by Martin Šoltys, Vlastimil Miksch, and Tomáš Šikola while the Tatra Phoenix crew with start number #621 will consist of Karel Poslední, Lukáš Kvasnica, and Filip Škrobánek.Martin Šoltys who is tackling his 7th Dakar Rally said: "Chrono 48 hours on day 2?! Incredible! Personally, I don't mind, I would have driven a Chrono 72! It will be especially challenging to continue immediately with the long stages to the north of Saudi Arabia, where we already have a marathon bivouac between stages 4 and 5. The combination of all this will be crucial for the whole rally, but as always, I will fight for a good result!"On the other hand, Karel Poslední who is starting his first Dakar Rally ever looks ahead with a mix of excitement and anticipation: "The 2025 Dakar will be my first. My friends have been telling me to expect a lot and prepare for everything, so I can't wait to be a part of it! I can't imagine what the special stage of more than 600 kilometers will be like! But I hope we can make it to the last stage. I'm really looking forward to the rally!"The Dakar Rally represents the biggest event in the annual racing calendar of Buggyra ZM Racing, a private team with crews in GT endurance racing, rally-raids, the French Truck Racing Championship, and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo. The team has been preparing extensively for the Dakar with private tests as well as some selected rally-raids like the Rallye du Maroc in early October. The T1+ and the trucks are on their way to the Gulf Region where the team will carry out another test mid-December before starting the 2025 Dakar on January 3.

