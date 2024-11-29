Black Friday Deals On Airrobo Innovative Home Solutions!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This
Black Friday , upgrade your home with cutting-edge cleaning and grooming devices at unbeatable discounts. Whether you're simplifying your daily chores or pampering your pets, we've got you covered. Check out our best-selling products and exclusive offers below!
AiRROBO T20+
Robot Vacuum Cleaner
AiRROBO Store Black Friday Deal
Black Friday Deal: Save up to $220
Elevate your cleaning experience with the T20+. Equipped with USLAM Air 5.0 & LiDAR Navigation, it maps your home with precision for efficient cleaning. Enjoy a hassle-free self-emptying station that stores dust for up to 60 days. With its 3-in-1 capabilities-sweeping, vacuuming, and mopping, and dual-capacity (350ml dust box + 340ml water tank), the T20+ makes spotless cleaning effortless.
AiRROBO P20
Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Black Friday Deal: Save up to $30
Compact yet powerful, the P20 boasts 2800Pa suction power and a floating scraper strip design for thorough dirt removal. It offers 120 minutes of runtime and automatically recharges when needed. Get a high-performance cleaning experience at a budget-friendly price!
AiRROBO P30
Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Black Friday Deal: Enjoy up to $150
For homes needing deep cleaning, the P30 is a game-changer. With 3000Pa of suction power and a sleek 3-inch slim design, it navigates tight spaces with ease. Its 3-in-1 functionality combines sweeping, vacuuming, and mopping to tackle every mess efficiently.
AiRROBO PG100
Pet Grooming Dryer
Black Friday Deal: Save up to $20
Keep your furry friends looking their best with the PG100! It features 12000 Pa suction power, a 2L large-capacity dust cup, and an ultra-quiet 50dB low noise design, ensuring stress-free grooming for pets and owners alike.
AiRROBO PG50 PLUS
Pet Grooming Dryer
Black Friday Deal: Get up to $20
This all-in-one grooming solution includes 7 multifunctional tools, such as a grooming brush, electric clipper, and paw trimmer. With 11000Pa suction, a 2.5L large capacity, and a 65dB low noise design, it offers professional-grade pet care in the comfort of your home.
AiRROBO PC10
Pool Cleaner
Black Friday Deal: Save up to $400
Simplify pool maintenance with the PC10. Its 3 cleaning modes-automatic, floor-only, and wall-only-ensure spotless pools every time. Powered by a 5200mAh high-capacity battery, it delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime. Enjoy smarter cleaning with bow-shaped smart navigation for comprehensive coverage.
Don't miss these amazing deals! Make this Black Friday your chance to own the latest in cleaning and grooming innovation.
Contact:
Kristy Luo
[email protected]
SOURCE AiRROBO
