Small Nuclear Plant (SNP) To Manufacture Small Modular Reactors For Worldwide Distribution

STUART, Fla., Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Nuclear

(SNP) is a company looking to mass manufacture Small Modular Reactors for Worldwide distribution.

SNP will make the reactors in factories outside of The United States, distribute them whole on ships, trains and trucks, then install groups of the reactors to sell electricity to governments, municipalities, and industries that currently pay high costs.

By setting up electricity that contain between 8-20 reactors, the redundancy will allow the occasional servicing to an individual reactor without disrupting total electricity generation.

The need for clean, green electricity will continue to grow for many generations to come and SNP is looking to become a large player in this market.

The company is actively pursuing Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) throughout the World and with many Countries offering Tax credits and financial incentives. Pursuing agreements outside of The United States will allow the swift implementation of numerous energy plants, expected over the next few years.

Due to the enormous growth in the industry, the company has attracted impressive energy execs, business and finance individuals and companies.

Small reactors have been used for 70+ years in various applications such as nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers with great success.

By using the top EPC companies to manufacture the reactors, costs will be minimal.

The company has been in a quiet period and this is the first press release from the company with many more to come shortly about the explosive growth, personnel, agreements and advancements.

