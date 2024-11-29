Soundpays Delivers Houston Texans Best-In-Class Fan Engagement Completes Funding Round To Expand Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundpays Corp. (Soundpays) , a pioneer in ultrasonic sound cue technology, is proud to announce its activation with the Houston Texans , marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to transform fan engagement across the sports and entertainment industry. During the Texans' game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 10, 2024, Soundpays successfully delivered one of the team's most dynamic and interactive fan experiences, showcasing the full power of its patented technology.

Soundpays Logo

Continue Reading

Soundpays'

innovative platform uses inaudible sound cues broadcast through existing stadium speakers to enable real-time engagement through fans' mobile devices. This technology allows fans to participate in immersive light shows, access exclusive offers, purchase team merchandise, and participate in interactive moments during live events.

"Partnering with the Houston Texans is a proud moment for Soundpays ," commented Peter Awad, President of Soundpays . "This game was a testament to what our technology can achieve, and we're excited to build on this success as we engage with more NFL teams and expand into other sports leagues, including MLB, the NBA, and beyond."

Continued Growth and Funding Success

Following the successful completion of its required funding round, Soundpays is accelerating its operations to meet growing demand from the sports and entertainment markets. With this funding, the company is positioned to expand its partnerships, refine its technology, and deliver even greater fan experiences across the globe.

"We're grateful to our partners, investors, and supporters who have helped us bring Soundpays to this pivotal moment," added Awad. "This is just the beginning of a journey to redefine how fans interact with their favorite teams, whether they're in the stadium or at home."

For further information, please contact:

Paul Eastwood

Director, Business Development

[email protected]

416-505-2775

About Soundpays Corp.

Soundpays is a cutting-edge technology company that uses patented ultrasonic sound cues to create real-time, interactive experiences for fans.

From stadiums to broadcasts and beyond, Soundpays empowers teams, brands, and venues to connect with consumers in innovative and meaningful ways.

By enhancing audience interaction, Soundpays unlocks new revenue opportunities and delivers unforgettable experiences.

For more information, visit:

SOURCE Soundpays

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED