Black Friday 2024: When Do Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Kohl's, And Other Top Stores Open In US

Black Friday 2024 is just around the corner, and shoppers are already gearing up for one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Whether you're looking to treat yourself to a major buy that you've been planning for the entire year, or you're on the hunt for the latest tech, toys, fashion, beauty products, unbeatable deals on furniture, fashion, or home goods, Black Friday has something for everyone. And, knowing the store hours of your favorite retailers can make all the difference.



From Walmart to TJ Maxx, Gap, Burlington, and more, each store has its own schedule, and being in the know can help you make the most of this shopping bonanza.

While many retailers remain closed on Thanksgiving Day , stores will be opening early on Friday (November 29) to offer the year's biggest shopping event. From electronics to fashion, here's a rundown of store hours for popular retailers this Black Friday .

Walmart

Walmart stores will open at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday , ready to kick off the holiday shopping with plenty of deals across categories.

Target

Target will also open its doors at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday , offering discounts across home goods, toys, electronics, and more.

Best Buy

Best Buy stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday , making it easy for shoppers to find the best tech deals.

Kohl's

Kohl's will open its doors bright and early at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday , offering savings on everything from clothing to home goods.

TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods

These popular home and fashion stores will open at 7 a.m. local time on Black Friday , giving shoppers plenty of time to snag discounts on apparel, décor, and gifts.

Gap and Old Navy

Gap and Old Navy store hours will vary by location. Customers are encouraged to check the store's website or contact their local store for specific hours.

JCPenney stores will open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday. Closing times may vary by location, so shoppers are advised to check with individual stores.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom stores will open early, with hours varying between 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. and closing between 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. local time. Check the company's website for store-specific hours.

Burlington will open from 7 a.m. to midnight on Black Friday , allowing ample time for bargain hunters to shop for everything from outerwear to accessories.

H&M

Store hours for H&M will vary by location and mall hours. Customers are encouraged to use the store locator on the company's website to find exact hours.

For pet owners, PetCo will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., while PetSmart will open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday .(with USA Today inputs)