Pushpa 2: The Rule Faces Censor Board Axe Allu Arjun Starrer Asked To Delete Violent Scenes, Limit Words. Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit theatres next week after receiving an U/A certificate from the censor board. The Allu Arjun starrer was reportedly asked to make several changes - including the deletion of some excessively violent scenes and the removal of certain words.

According to a report by Hungama, the makers of Pushpa 2 were asked to delete the word 'r***i' from three dialogues in the film. Other words including 'Denguddi' and 'Venkateshwar' were also removed. The Central Board of Certification had also sought the removal of some exceedingly violent scenes - including a snippet that featured an amputated leg sailing through the air. Another scene had reportedly showcased Pushpa holding a severed arm.

The film was initially scheduled for a release in August but faced delays. The makers had eventually locked December 6 as the release date earlier this year. The release has since been preponed by a day - now slated to hit theatres on December 5.

"Pushpa 2: The Rule" is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series. The first installment of the movie was released in 2021 and showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

The trailer released in mid-November indicates that Allu Arjun will be reprising his titular role as a smuggler in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie also features returning stars Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Meanwhile actor Sreeleela will make a special appearance for a dance number described as the“Kissik Song of the Year”.

“Last day, last shot of Pushpa. Five years' journey of Pushpa completed. What a journey,” Allu Arjun shared via Instagram earlier this week.

The actor also shared a picture from the final day of shooting - showing a camera trolley with the team in the background.

