ACR Poker Is Awarding 100 Free Seats To Final WSOP Qualifier, With Five Guaranteed $30K Packages To Paradise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Join ACR Poker's Freeroll to WSOP Qualifiers this Sunday and secure your chance to win a free ticket to the $50 Million GTD WSOP Super Main Event in the Bahamas

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to the historic $50 Million GTD WSOP Super Main Event in the Bahamas is on, and ACR Poker is offering players a chance to win their way to this monumental event for free. On Sunday, December 1st, players can join the Freeroll to WSOP Qualifiers and claim one of 100 free $95 satellite tickets, putting them one step closer to winning a coveted $30K WSOP Paradise Package.

ACR Poker is giving you the chance to win your way to the $50 Million WSOP Super Main Event in the Bahamas!

Continue Reading

Starting this Sunday at 9:00am ET, the Freeroll to WSOP Qualifiers offers players the ultimate opportunity to compete for a free seat in the largest guaranteed live poker tournament in history. The top 100 finishers of the freeroll will advance to the final $95 Mega Satellite via 'The Beast' tourney at 2:05pm ET that same day, where at least five winners will receive an incredible $30K package.

"The Freeroll to WSOP Qualifiers is your chance to turn a $0 investment into a $30K package in paradise and a poker journey of a lifetime," said 2003 WSOP Main Event Champion and ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "Every poker player dreams of moments like this, and with just one freeroll and one $95 Satellite, you could be heading to the Bahamas to compete for huge stakes in poker's biggest live tournament ever."

Winners of the premium $30,000 package will receive a luxurious 14-night stay at the 5-Star Atlantis Paradise Island Resort (December 6th-19th) with complimentary lunch and dinner, a $26,000 buy-in to the WSOP Super Main Event, access to an exclusive players' lounge and entry to the $1 Million Super Save Gold Bracelet Freeroll.

For those looking to increase their chances of earning their $95 Beast ticket, Daily Super Satellites will continue through this Saturday, with five daily freerolls awarding $11 Super Satellite tickets and five $11 Turbo tournaments guaranteeing five $95 seats. This Sunday will also feature two freerolls leading to $11 Super Satellites, plus a Mega Super Satellite at 10:10am ET with 30 guaranteed $95 tickets.

For more details on the Freeroll to WSOP Qualifiers , visit ACRPoker.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Contact:

Adam Neal

+447845582487

SOURCE ACR Poker

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED