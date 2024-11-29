SPX Technologies To Present At Wolfe Research Small And Mid-Cap Conference And Sidoti Small Cap Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) announced today that it will participate in the Wolfe Research Small and Mid-Cap in New York City on December 4th and virtually participate in the Sidoti Small Cap Conference on December 5th.

SPX Technologies' President and Chief Executive Officer Gene Lowe and SPX Technologies' Vice President, Chief Officer and Treasurer Mark Carano will participate in meetings with investors at both conferences.

At the Sidoti Small Cap Conference on December 5th, SPX will also give a live presentation and answer questions beginning at 10am Eastern Time. A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of SPX Technologies' website at or through the following link: . A link to a replay of the webcast will be accessible on the company's website for approximately 90 days.

About SPX Technologies, Inc : SPX Technologies is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Technologies has more than 4,100 employees in 15 countries. SPX Technologies is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“SPXC.” For more information, please visit .

Investor and Media Contacts:

Paul Clegg, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

Phone: 980-474-3806

E-mail: ...

Source: SPX Technologies