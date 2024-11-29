Innoviti Grows Advisory Board With Appointment Of Industry Stalwart Nish Kotecha

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Innoviti, India's largest payments-centric retail SaaS platform, today announced the appointment of tech and Board professional and Chairman of Finboot and Agam , NISH KOTECHA as a member of its Advisory Board. Nish will advise Innoviti on building and marketing new consumer payment experiences based on his vast international experience in the space. He will also guide Innoviti in its planned in the next 12 months.

Nish Kotecha, is an impact and entrepreneur, journalist and investment banking and Board professional. He is the Chair and Cofounder of Finboot. Finboot's technology provides green supply chain management for the world's largest capital-intensive companies. He is also, Chair of AGAM which is an AI driven fintech platform enabling banks to transform banking for users (individuals and businesses) through Earned Wage Access and beyond. Previously, Nish held senior positions at Lehman Brothers, JP Morgan and BZW/Barclays. Nish has been a key player in supporting enterprise and entrepreneurship globally. He was a founder of TIE UK and formerly a TIE Global Trustee; Former Business Banking Resolution Service Co-Chair & SME Panel Member; Former Deputy Chair London of Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Investment Committee & Industry & Chairman of the London Chamber of Arbitration and Mediation, amongst others. Nish is a graduate of the London School of Economics.

Rajeev Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Innoviti, said: “We are excited that Nish Kotecha is joining the Innoviti Advisory Board. Nish brings with him a unique combination of consumer insights and financial technologies that will help us further enhance our highly differentiated payments-centric retail SaaS toolset to create unique value-added solutions.”

Nish Kotecha, said: “I am excited to formally be part of the Innoviti team at this key stage of their growth and look forward to not only guiding them on their product roadmap but also their IPO plans.”

About Innoviti Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Innoviti provides payments-centric retail SaaS tools to enterprise brands and their channel partners, helping them grow faster and with lesser efforts, by unlocking competitive advantages left hidden away by traditional payment solutions. Innoviti's tools run across online and offline payment channels, processing over Rs. 84, 000 Cr. annually from across 2000 cities and over 20,000 merchants. The company processes more than 50% of all purchases happening in enterprise retailers in the food & grocery, lifestyle, and healthcare categories. Backed by marquee investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners, USA, FMO, Netherlands, Catamaran Ventures (Mr. Narayana Murthy's family office), India, and the Patni Family Office, India, Innoviti is the recipient of RBI's final authorization to operate as an online payment aggregator. The company has won the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Asia award from Deloitte four times, the Reliance Innovation Award, and the Mastercard Innovation Award, and has 11 patents to its name, with 16 more in the pipeline.

About Finboot

Finboot's technology provides green supply chain management for the world's largest capital-intensive companies. Our technology traces carbon emissions and minimises risk through immutable data. Finboot is backed by SABIC and Repsol. Finboot has created the first green supply chain management suite with features including integrated traceability, allowing you to track carbon emissions, automate digital product passports, create your sustainability credits and facilitate compliance.

About AGAM

AGAM is a pioneer in Earned Wage Access (EWA). AGAM's AI driven fintech platform enables banks to transform banking for users (individuals and businesses). Bridging users with banks through it's mobile application and revolutionising the experience for all to become financially included and beyond.