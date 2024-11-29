The Sussan Group And Explorate Partnership Wins ASCL Award For Achievements In Supply Chain Efficiency
Date
11/29/2024 8:10:13 AM
(MENAFN- IssueWire)
Brisbane, Queensland Nov 29, 2024 (Issuewire )
- Leading Australian fashion retailer The Sussan Group and dynamic digital freight forwarding company Explorate have been named winners of the prestigious Australian supply chain and Logistics (ASCL) Big Data, IT & Business Intelligence Award, a recognition of excellence within the industry.
MENAFN29112024004226004003ID1108939271
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.