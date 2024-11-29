Powerful Explosion Reported In Crimea Near Suspected S-400 Missile System Site
11/29/2024 8:08:27 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A powerful explosion was reported in the village of Vityne, Saky district, in temporarily occupied Crimea, with speculation that a Russian S-400 missile defense system may have been targeted.
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, announced this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Crimea. It is rumored that a strike targeted the location of a Russian S-400 system and an ammunition depot," he wrote.
Earlier, Russian Telegram channels also reported an explosion in Crimea in the village of Vityne, Saky district.
