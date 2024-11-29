Relaxo Expands Its Retail Footprint With A New Exclusive Brand Outlet In Gandhinagar, Gujarat

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gandhinagar, Gujarat – November 28, 2024: Relaxo Footwears Ltd., India's largest footwear has today announced the opening of its new Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) in Kalol, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.



Located at Survey No. 416, City Survey No. 1606, Kalol, Gandhinagar, Gujarat – 382721, the new outlet is a significant milestone in Relaxo's retail expansion journey, aimed at delivering unparalleled access to high-quality footwear for customers.



With this launch, Relaxo now proudly operates 12 outlets in Gujarat, demonstrating its strong commitment to catering to the growing demand in the state. On a national level, Relaxo's retail footprint has expanded to an impressive 408 outlets, reflecting the brand's vision of making stylish, durable, and comfortable footwear accessible to customers across the country.



Relaxo's new outlet will offer a diverse portfolio of footwear catering to men, women, and children, across its brands, ensuring a perfect blend of style, comfort, and value. From casual wear to formal designs and active footwear, Relaxo continues to be the preferred choice for families.



Relaxo remains focused on expanding its retail footprint in underserved regions while maintaining its promise of delivering value and quality to every customer. With a rich legacy of innovation and excellence, the brand continues to redefine the footwear shopping experience.





About Relaxo: Incorporated in 1984, Relaxo is the largest footwear manufacturer in India, serving the nation since four decades, and is ranked among the top 500 Most Valuable Companies. A Fortune 500 (India) company, synonymous with quality products & affordable prices, it manufactures slippers, sandals and sports & casual shoes.



Its most popular brands – Relaxo, Sparx, Flite & Bahamas are each a leader in their space. Relaxo, an iconic brand synonymous with rubber slippers, is the most versatile footwear for all segments of society while Flite is a popular range of fashionable and semi- formal slippers. Sparx reflects the attitude, style, dynamism and spirit of young India and offers sports shoes, sandals & slippers and the colourful range of Bahamas casual flip-flops exude the spirit of freedom, fun and modernity of youth. Having a pan India distribution footprint, Relaxo also operates a 400+ strong network of own retail outlets, with availability across major e commerce portals, large format stores and global markets.





