Top Tier Impact Leads Flagship Event On Climate Finance: Adaptation & Resilience Finance At COP29 In Baku

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Bringing together global decision-makers from

Inter-American Development , EBRD , IFC , OPIS , and Start-Up Nation Central , Top Tier Impact's flagship event at COP29 in Baku spotlighted urgent solutions for adaptation and resilience finance. With over 150 influential attendees from finance, innovation, and policy, including leading executives, investors, and innovators, this landmark event catalyzed cross-sector partnerships to address the widening climate finance gap and drive global action.

Top Tier Impact

Continue Reading

"This is about more than financing projects-it's about creating systems that enable resilience and collaboration on a global scale. We must act decisively, and COP29 is the time to turn discussions into action," said Alessa Berg , Founder and CEO of Top Tier Impact , in her opening remarks.

The evening began with a keynote address by Inara Valiyeva , Chairperson of Baku's Innovation and Digital Development Agency , emphasizing the importance of regional partnerships in advancing adaptation measures for vulnerable areas.

Highlights of the Panels:



"Climate Finance & Investment Opportunities" examined strategies to close the $2.5 trillion annual funding gap. Moderated by Humberto Juarez Rocha ( Dow Jones OPIS ) , panelists like Avinash Persaud ( Inter American Development Bank ) ,and Gianpiero Nacci ( EBRD ) and Serhat Cicekoglu ( Sente Ventures ) highlighted trends and challenges in mobilizing private capital.

"Regional Cooperation to Innovate Our Way out of the Climate Crisis" showcased how cross-border collaboration can drive innovation. Speakers such as Gary Soleiman ( Start-Up Nation Central ) and Femi Akinrebiyo ( IFC ) emphasized the importance of aligning regional strategies with innovative technologies and financing mechanisms. "Water in the Balance" featured pioneers like Christoph Schwager ( Hydreatio ) , Dennis Levine ( Water Garden Farms ) , Dr. Paul Nimmerfall ( EcoNetix ), William Muecke ( Artemis Growth Partners ) and Paul Buysens ( Incofin Investment Management) discussing solutions for water scarcity and alternative financing models to address one of the most urgent challenges of climate adaptation.

"Mobilizing climate finance, it's about investing in a sustainable future where resilience and innovation drive global prosperity,"

remarked İlkay Demirdağ , Head of Global Events at Top Tier Impact.

The night concluded with an Impact Makers session , where inspiring leaders like Hazal Evliyaoglu , (The Purest Solutions ), Sheela Patel (SPARC ) and Helmy Abouleish (Sekem ) shared groundbreaking efforts in advancing community resilience.

Top Tier Impact's COP29 event became a key platform for addressing urgent climate challenges through cross-sector collaboration. It aimed to accelerate global partnerships and enhance capital flow for adaptation and resilience efforts.

We extend our gratitude to our partners SABAH and Avestu Capital

and our sponsors Water Garden Farms , 2einvest , Artemis Growth Partners , Kidron Capital Assets LP , EcoNetix , Hydreatio , OPIS ,

a Dow Jones Company , Sente Ventures , The Purest Solutions , We Don't Have Time

and our content partners Atlantic Council Turkey Programs Center .

About Top Tier Impact



Top Tier Impact

is a global private network of impact investors, founders and experts committed to driving action for the world's most pressing challenges.

Media Contact:

Manuela Guzman

Top Tier Impact

[email protected]

+62 81237058710



SOURCE Top Tier Impact

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED