Arrow Global Selects SEI As A Strategic Growth Partner

Breadth of Global Offering Enables Customization and Business Transformation for Private Credit Funds

OAKS, Pa. and LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI ® (NASDAQ:SEIC ) today announced that Arrow Global Group Limited (Arrow Global), a leading European alternative asset manager specializing in private credit and real estate, selected SEI to support its fund administration, loan operations, and investor services for its private credit fund domiciled in Luxembourg. Ranked seven out of 129 fund administrators in Luxembourg based on AUA,1 SEI is the largest fund administrator for private market funds in Luxembourg that are managed by a U.S. firm2 and the largest private credit fund administrator by assets globally.3

As the demand for private credit continues to grow, alternative asset managers are seeking providers to solve complex operational challenges by streamlining processes, increasing investor transparency, and supporting their global operational footprints.



Meera Savjani, Fund CFO for Arrow Global, commented on their decision to partner with SEI:

"We're committed to delivering strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors, and having transparency into data is key to maintaining our investors' confidence in that commitment. SEI's technology provides the robust and scalable solutions that are customised based on our needs-helping us elevate our business through a streamlined onboarding process, increased data insights and transparency, and efficient processes.

"SEI's track record in private credit and their expertise across all alternative strategies, asset classes, and jurisdictions support our ability to serve our clients, scale our business, and achieve our growth ambitions."



Bryan Astheimer, Head of SEI's Investment Managers Business, EMEA, added:

"We are thrilled to partner with Arrow Global and support their strategic growth. An important element of transformation is bringing employees along the journey, and we worked closely with Meera and the Arrow Global team to communicate and integrate new processes into their workflow and products.

"As access to the alternatives market continues to expand, asset managers like Arrow Global are looking to meet investor demand through technology and operational solutions that are tailored to their needs and increase efficiency. Our 30 years of experience in the European market, global operational footprint, and breadth and depth of expertise provide asset managers with the stability and personalisation that help drive success."

With operational centers in Oaks, PA, London, Dublin, and Luxembourg, SEI delivers a cohesive, integrated operational platform and client service model that provides clients with transparency into their data and day-to-day fund operations. Since establishing operations in the region three years ago, SEI has ranked among the top two largest fund administrators for private credit funds in Luxembourg.4 SEI recently surpassed $1.5 trillion in alternative assets under administration

in its Investment Managers business.

1

Preqin as of Sept. 3, 2024.

2 Preqin data based on AUA as of Sept. 3, 2024.

3

Preqin as of Jan. 31, 2024.

4

Preqin as of Sept. 3, 2024. Based on AUA and exclusion of bank administrators.

