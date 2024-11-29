2Rivers Group Furthers Commitment To Compliance With Updated Employee Training

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

2Rivers Group ("2Rivers") continues to solidify its commitment to transparency and compliance with international laws and regulations through the launch of an extensive new compliance training program. Throughout November 2024, all employees are required to participate in a comprehensive series of training sessions conducted by a leading third-party compliance expert.

This initiative underscores 2Rivers' proactive approach to ensuring that its business practices not only meet but exceed international standards for transparency and accountability. The training program covers a wide range of topics including sanction overview, risk of non-compliance, specific sanctions programs with a deep dive in deceptive shipping practices (AIS, spoofing, disabling, high risk port calls and STS), Price Cap Policies, as well as secondary sanctions. We have also integrated in the presentation to staff the latest updated Best Practices developed by the Price Cap Coalition Advisory (Oct 21st-2024).

"Compliance and integrity are at the core of everything we do," said Ahmed Kerim, a director of 2Rivers Group. "By partnering with a third-party expert, we are equipping our employees with the latest tools and knowledge to navigate the complex regulatory landscape and uphold the highest ethical standards."

The company's compliance framework includes regular audits, third-party verifications, and regular employee training. These measures ensure that 2Rivers maintains its strong governance practices and transparent operational structure, fostering trust among stakeholders and counterparties.

2Rivers Group has consistently demonstrated its commitment to ethical business practices. Through continuous engagement with international regulatory bodies and external auditors, 2Rivers remains dedicated to promoting compliance and accountability across the global energy industry.

2Rivers Group is a leading energy company specializing in the trading and distribution of energy commodities. With a solid commitment to operational excellence, 2Rivers Group serves a diverse portfolio of clients around the world. The company's experienced team and innovative approach drive its mission to deliver reliable energy solutions.

