SC Collegium Recommends Repatriation Of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh To Allahabad HC

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Friday recommended that Justice Chandra Dhari Singh of the Delhi High Court be repatriated to the Allahabad High Court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meetings held on 28th and 29th November 2024 has recommended repatriation of Mr. Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, Judge, High Court of Delhi, to his parent High Court i.e. the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad," said a statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.

Before elevation, Justice Singh practised in the Supreme Court as an "Advocate-on Record", apart from dealing in original side, civil and criminal matters in Allahabad High Court, Delhi High Court and other High Courts, trial courts, tribunals and commissions.

He dealt in service law, labour laws, electricity laws, excise and Custom related matters, contractual obligation, suits, complaint cases under Negotiable Instrument Act, arbitration cases, educational matters and other corporate and industry related matters as counsel.

He graduated in law from Delhi University in 1993 and enrolled as an advocate in July 1994.

He was appointed as Additional Advocate General for the state of Chhattisgarh, Standing Counsel for the state of Madhya Pradesh, Standing Counsel for the state of Uttar Pradesh, Standing Counsel for the state of Jharkhand, Senior Panel Counsel for Union of India, Counsel for the University of Lucknow, Counsel for Steel Authority of India Ltd, etc.

A day before, the Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended the name of Delhi High Court's Chief Justice Manmohan for elevation as a judge of the top court.

Justice Manmohan stands at serial number 2 in the combined all-India seniority of High Court Judges and he is the senior-most Judge in the Delhi High Court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 28th November 2024 deliberated on and discussed the names of Chief Justices and senior puisne Judges of the High Courts eligible for appointment to the Supreme Court. [T]he Supreme Court Collegium has unanimously recommended that Mr. Justice Manmohan be appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India," the SC Collegium said.