Xinhua Silk Road: Micro-Documentaries Depicting People-Centered Governance Initiatives Released


11/29/2024 7:31:18 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A series of micro-documentaries titled "the People's City in
Jing'an" has been released, showcasing real stories about the district's initiatives in urban construction, governance, and development in Shanghai.

The series also highlights vivid practices of Jing'an in implementing the concept of a people-centered city.

Original link:

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

PR Newswire

