Infineon Wins German Sustainability Award 2025

MUNICH and

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infineon Technologies AG -- has won the German Sustainability Award in the "Electrical Engineering and Electronics" category. "The jury is of the opinion that Infineon has assumed a leading role in the field of sustainability and serves the sector as a 'beacon' for successful transformation," the judges said in their statement. The German Sustainability Award recognizes companies which make effective and exemplary contributions to transformation and which function as role models within their industry.

"We are particularly honored and delighted to win the German Sustainability Award," said

Elke Reichart, Member of the Management Board and Chief Digital and Sustainability Officer at Infineon, who accepted the award in Duesseldorf. "We at Infineon work hard to drive decarbonization and digitalization and to create a more sustainable future. This award is recognition, as well as an incentive to be a role model in sustainability and to continue rigorously implementing our ambitious sustainability strategy –

together with our employees, customers and partners."

Infineon is pursuing a comprehensive and ambitious decarbonization strategy. The company is making good progress towards the goal it defined in 2020: achieving climate neutrality by 2030. Since then, emissions have been reduced by more than two thirds while revenue has almost doubled. Moreover, Infineon is intensifying its collaboration along the entire supply chain. As a pioneer in its industry, Infineon this year began reporting emissions at the individual product level, referred to as the Product Carbon Footprint. The data is already available for half of all Infineon products today.

Infineon's semiconductors are decisive in making the generation, transmission, storage and use of energy more efficient. A recent example of sustainable product innovation by Infineon is a new type of energy-saving silicon carbide (SiC) module, whose developers were nominated for the 2024 Deutscher Zukunftspreis. The solution increases the energy efficiency of existing high-performance electrical applications such as solar and wind power plants and train drives. Among other things, the module also facilitates the efficient electrification of large drives such as those found in agricultural and construction machinery, ships and aircraft. In concrete terms, a single electric locomotive equipped with the new drive system saves around 300 megawatt hours per year, which corresponds to the annual energy requirements of 100 single-family homes.

The German Sustainability Award is Europe's largest award for ecological and social commitment. The jury of the German Sustainability Award (DNP) selected winners in 100 different sectors from among around 2000 competing companies. The German Sustainability Award works together with the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), WWF Germany, PwC Germany, Leuphana University Lüneburg (CSM Lüneburg) and numerous other industry associations to design and implement the competition.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The Company had around 58,060 employees worldwide (end of September 2024) and generated revenue of about €15 billion in the 2024 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

