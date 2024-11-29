Mentech At COP29: Showing The Eco-Friendly Lifestyle With Technological Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by Huanqiu:

Guangdong Mentech Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as "Mentech") participated in COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, to discuss low-carbon solutions and contribute to sustainable development. Mentech, integrating R&D, production, sales, and services, offers comprehensive solutions for low-carbon living across various scenarios, aligning with national carbon goals.

Mr. Xu Shuai, the Vice General Manager of Mentech

Continue Reading

At COP29, Mentech initiated a cycling event to advocate a low-carbon lifestyle, showcasing its smart cycling gear, PanoX V3. The company's focus extends to urban, community, and household green energy applications, providing tech solutions for a healthy, low-carbon lifestyle.

Vice General Manager Mr. Xu Shuai articulated Mentech's vision of "Sports Health + Low-Carbon Community = A Better Future for Humanity," offering one-stop low-carbon lifestyle solutions. Mentech's products, like cycling equipment and portable energy storage with networking, meet the demand for eco-friendly, convenient energy and communication devices.

Mentech's parent company, in partnership with DeepRock Group, has developed a comprehensive urban carbon neutrality investment platform. This platform has invested in photovoltaic installations and electric vehicle charging stations, achieving significant carbon reductions.

Mentech also reviews its own electricity use, introduces energy storage systems, builds rooftop photovoltaic systems, and promotes applications.

Mentech is committed to public welfare and youth training, enhancing green energy awareness and donating household photovoltaic storage devices. The company practices low-carbon concepts and sustainable development strategies, demonstrating corporate and social responsibility.

Mr. Xu Shuai emphasized Mentech's commitment to leveraging technology and products to improve life and meet the needs of the times.

SOURCE Huanqiu

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED