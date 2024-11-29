Softonic Reveals Rise In VPN Downloads Amid Global Push For Privacy And Unrestricted Connectivity

The surge in VPN downloads reflects a growing demand for tools that offer security and privacy, especially in regions such as Russia, Ukraine, and South Korea , where users seek reliable and secure access to the internet.

Hamachi led as the most downloaded security app, with 748,102 downloads, a 7.9% increase from 2023. Known for its ability to create secure virtual private networks (VPNs) that simulate LAN connectivity, Hamachi is particularly fevered by remote teams, gamers, and users seeking reliable remote access solutions. Avast Free Antivirus, which ranked number one in 2023, ranked second with 509,937 downloads.

“This year's download trends highlight a growing focus on privacy,” said Ferran Gavin, Director of Catalog and Traffic at Softonic.“As privacy concerns continue to rise, users are increasingly seeking tools that protect their data, streamline access, and deliver a seamless experience. At Softonic, our role goes beyond facilitating access to these services, we strive to guide users in finding the best solutions to meet their evolving needs.”

Full downloads list, 2024: