The North America non-invasive ventilation masks is expected to reach US$ 985.8 million by 2028 from US$ 671.1 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028. According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global Noninvasive Ventilation Masks Market Analysis and Forecast by Size, Share, Growth, Trends 2031 is observing significant growth owing to growing prevalence of respiratory ailments and increasing inclination toward home healthcare. The noninvasive ventilation masks market comprises a vast array of platforms and services that are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings Market Growth: The noninvasive ventilation masks market is expected to reach US$ 3.25 billion by 2031 from US$ 2.05 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Disposable noninvasive ventilation masks are single-use masks and are disposed off to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. These masks are used to maintain or improve arterial oxygenation to manage hypoxemia in high-risk patients. For instance, the Janus ventilation mask by Biomedical SRL is a full-face mask that provides oxygen during sedation without tracheal intubation. It features an airtight port for transesophageal echocardiography inspection and allows for NIV in cases of acute respiratory failure. The mask can be opened and removed without disturbing the instrument if needed.

Increasing Inclination Toward Home Healthcare : A shift from long-term facilities, inpatient rehabilitation, and skilled nursing facilities to home care settings results in a better, consistent, and timely interaction between patient and doctor owing to the cloud and mobility-driven medical devices. The COVID-19 outbreak triggered home healthcare's importance due to limited hospital bed capacity and a scarcity of skilled healthcare professionals. With the help of home healthcare, healthcare professionals can monitor patient's vitals remotely and avoid hospital admissions.

Mounting Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Disorders : The prevalence of respiratory illnesses such as asthma, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is rising worldwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2022, 11.7 million people were diagnosed with COPD, chronic bronchitis, or emphysema. COPD causes persistent and progressive respiratory symptoms that include breathing difficulty, cough, and phlegm production. NIV provides adequate ventilation support in COPD patients. The NIV masks improve gas exchange and reduce inspiratory effort. In COPD patients, the mask is the first choice of interface when NIV is applied for prolonged periods. ResMed, Philips, and Sleepnet Corporation are among the market players offering NIV masks to treat COPD.

Geographical Insights : In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Report Scope & Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2031 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 CAGR 5.9 % 2031 Value Projection US$ 3.25 Billion Base Year 2023 Market Size by 2023 US$ 2.05 Billion Historical Data for 2021-2022 No. of Pages 176 Segments covered By Product, Type, End User Regions Covered North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia Pacific; The Middle East and Africa









Market Segmentation



Based on product, the noninvasive ventilation masks market is bifurcated into noninvasive ventilation disposable mask and noninvasive ventilation reusable mask. The noninvasive ventilation disposable mask segment held a larger share of the noninvasive ventilation masks market in 2023.

Based on application, the noninvasive ventilation masks market is segmented into obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pneumonia, and others. The sleep apnea segment held the largest share of the noninvasive ventilation masks market in 2023.

In terms of deployment type, the noninvasive ventilation masks market is divided into on-premises and cloud. The on-premises segment held a larger share of the noninvasive ventilation masks market in 2023.

Based on end user, the noninvasive ventilation masks market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, homecare, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the noninvasive ventilation masks market in 2023. The noninvasive ventilation masks market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.



Competitive Strategy and Development

Trending Topics: Noninvasive Ventilation Disposable Mask, Noninvasive Ventilation Reusable Mask, COPD, Sleep Apnea, Respiratory Masks, Respiratory Consumables, NIV Therapy, etc.

Global Headlines on Noninvasive Ventilation Masks



SunMed acquired respiratory and anesthesia consumables business of Vyaire Medical

Intersurgical acquired Pulmodyne, a USA and Malaysia-based manufacturer specializing in airway and respiratory products

Air Liquide Healthcare launched ALNEST N1 Silent mask Hamilton Medical expanded the product portfolio of NIV interfaces with new masks for adult and pediatric patients

The List of Companies - Noninvasive Ventilation Masks Market



Hamilton Medical

ResMed Inc.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.

Air Liquide Medical Systems

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Intersurgical Ltd

BMC Medical Co., Ltd

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC.

ARMSTRONG MEDICAL Koninklijke Philips N.V.



Conclusion

The rising demand for healthcare products that are compatible with homecare settings and increasing demand for more advanced, affordable, and easily navigable devices at home are factors fueling the market for noninvasive ventilation masks. Patients with conditions such as COPD, sleep apnea, and other respiratory issues are increasingly expressing a preference for at-home management of addressing their ailments. Patients can use NIV therapy in the comfort of their homes without having to make frequent visits to the hospital. Home healthcare providers are prescribing NIV masks more frequently as a component of all-encompassing respiratory care plans. Furthermore, invasive ventilation methods are often avoided in COPD patients to reduce risks of complications such as infections and mechanical lung injuries. Noninvasive ventilation masks are preferred because they provide breathing support without requiring intubation. Thus, the chronic, long-term nature of COPD and sleep apnea leads to repeat purchases and creates a demand for NIV masks, thereby generating a steady, sustainable market for manufacturers.





