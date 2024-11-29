2000AD Comics Legend Stewart K Moore's Newest Series Debuts November 20

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Riley's Rebels is the new series by 2000AD comics legend Stewart K Moore ( Defoe, The Divisor ; Judge Dredd Megazine; 2000AD Encyclopedia; 2000AD Covers Uncovered ).

Follow two enslaved siblings as they battle evil boomers and try to survive one of the most hostile places in the Judge Dredd universe. With a script by hot new writing talent Honor Vincent and lettering by the award-winning Simon Bowland. Read Part One in Judge Dredd Megazine 474 , out November 20.

Moore's previous work for 2000AD includes the 12-issue series Defoe, The Divisor , a“clock punk” zombie horror epic set in 17th-century London, written by Pat Mills. The series is now available in a 2000AD Ultimate Collection published by Hachette.

Moore is also the artist behind several acclaimed graphic novels published by