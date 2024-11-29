GCC Summit Paves Way For Inclusive Integration - Kuwait Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The 45th GCC Summit due in Kuwait on Sunday will pave the way for a key phase toward inclusive and brighter integration for member states, Kuwait's Ambassador to Bahrain Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad said on Friday.

Speaking to KUNA on the GCC Summit, Sheikh Thamer said the event stresses the important position of the GCC system.

The summit will be held in light of regional and international developments facing the region that will certainly concern the GCC leaders, he said.

He commended what has been achieved in the GCC path over four decades, since establishing the bloc in 1981, to serve joint interests of GCC nations such as the joint Gulf market, the unified customs union, the joint defense treaty and others.

"This is not only the ambition of "our GCC leaders, as our potential pushes us for working to achieve the best," he stressed.

The GCC Summit is a great opportunity to unify member states' visions to enhance the Gulf action that boosts, during its path, the Gulf identity and pushes for development through its unwavering social, economic and political stances, Sheikh Thamer noted.

This emphasizes keenness of GCC leaders on enabling GCC nations to achieve integration, and cements the concept of desired citizenship for "our" shared history, geography, traditions, customs and destiny, he pointed out.

This will make us keep united as one nation, he said.

Sheikh Thamer extolled outstanding position and significance of GCC through strategic talks held with countries and organizations across the world like dialogue with the US, UK, EU, China, ASEAN and the African Union.

This shows confidence of world's countries in the GCC due to its balance and fairness as a mediator in backing Muslim, Arab and international issues to achieve security and stability, he elaborated.

In addition, the volume of GCC states' sovereign funds together reach USD 4.4 trillion, and their GDP as a whole is more that USD 2.1 trillion as well as trade exchange among GCC states hits USD 1.5 trillion, Kuwait's Ambassador revealed.

GCC states come first globally in terms of producing crude oil and natural gas, and they are an exemplary of humanitarian action in offering assistance in wars and disasters to those affected and vulnerable across the globe, he stated.

Undoubtedly, the GCC Summit is a great event that will make further success for the Gulf path, under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the GCC leaders, who are keen on making whatever helps raise and boost "our Gulf home", the ambassador concluded. (end)

kna







