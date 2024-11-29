Creatio And AVENTHO Gmbh Partner To Deliver AI-Powered No-Code CRM Solutions To More Organizations In Germany

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The partnership aims to empower businesses with AI-native, no-code CRM tools to elevate marketing, sales, and service operations

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with AVENTHO GmbH, a recognized leader in B2B marketing, marketing and sales enablement software. This collaboration will enable AVENTHO to expand its suite of services with an AI-native no-code CRM solution, delivering powerful, customizable tools to drive efficiency in marketing, sales, and service operations.AVENTHO GmbH is a B2B marketing and CRM specialist, focused on lead and opportunity management for marketing, sales, and technical support services. With expertise in no-code and low-code platforms, AVENTHO empowers non-technical users to advance CRM innovation, integrating solutions effortlessly into existing systems to strengthen customer relationships and streamline workflows across departments.“Joining forces with Creatio aligns perfectly with our commitment to make advanced CRM and automation solutions accessible to all teams, regardless of their technical expertise,” said Julia Volckmer, CEO of AVENTHO GmbH.“With Creatio's no-code platform, we can offer our clients robust, easy-to-configure tools that simplify CRM tasks and empower their teams to excel in marketing, sales, and service without the need for extensive coding resources.”Creatio offers a comprehensive AI-native no-code platform and modern CRM applications for marketing, sales and service, plus an extensive marketplace of add-ons from Creatio and its partner ecosystem. The company helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. Creatio is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Low-Code Platforms For Citizen Developers, and Leader and Strong Performer in other multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.Creatio's leading no-code platform integrates AI-native capabilities into a modern CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, it enables organizations to innovate faster, streamline processes, and scale effortlessly without additional costs. By delivering a powerful combination of AI and no-code technology, Creatio transforms sales, marketing, and customer service, offering unmatched agility, autonomy, and business value.“At Creatio, we're committed to delivering agile, user-friendly solutions that transform how organizations connect with customers and the world. Partnering with AVENTHO GmbH, with their deep expertise in B2B marketing and CRM, allows us to extend this vision by empowering businesses to achieve seamless workflows, enhanced customer engagement, and sustainable growth through our AI-driven no-code platform,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .About AVENTHO GmbHAVENTHO GmbH is a B2B marketing and CRM expert, specializing in lead and opportunity management for marketing, sales, and technical support service. With a focus on no-code and low-code platforms, AVENTHO enables non-technical users to drive CRM innovation, seamlessly integrating solutions into existing systems to enhance customer relationships and streamline workflows across departments.

