Allentown Drug And Alcohol Resource Center Utilizes Opioid Settlement Funds To Further Change

- Molly Stanton, Lehigh CountyALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Change on Hamilton, a cornerstone of Lehigh County's harm reduction efforts, is proud to announce the grand re-opening of its newly renovated recovery center on December 6, 2024. An open house event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 927 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA, offering the community a first look at the transformed space and enhanced services.The expansion of the recovery center, made possible through opioid settlement funds from Lehigh County, marks a major milestone in the center's mission to provide inclusive and respectful support to individuals and families affected by substance use. The renovations include the addition of a newly renovated second floor, which will now house Change on Hamilton's operations, allowing the lower level to be dedicated to the Journeys program, which supports pregnant women and families. The reimagined center offers a space of inclusivity and support for individuals to help find new, healthy paths forward.“This expansion strengthens our ability to provide a safe space for people at every stage of recovery,” said Molly Stanton, Assistant Administrator, Drug and Alcohol Services at Lehigh County.“It's not just a building; it's a symbol of hope and change, where individuals can find community, compassion, and the resources they need to rebuild their lives.”Keith Smith, CADC, Director of Change on Hamilton, highlights the value of this expansion,“We offer a place where individuals can have access to resources like employment services with Career Link, CRS recovery services, free computer access, case management, harm reduction resources, including Narcan, and recovery-oriented activities like arts and crafts, movie nights, and yoga. All services at Change on Hamilton are free, courtesy of Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol.”The opioid epidemic has devastated communities across the United States with over one million Americans lost to drug overdoses. The newly expanded Change on Hamilton Recovery Center will continue to serve as a hub for assisting those in need by referring treatment and recovery services in the Lehigh Valley.Change on Hamilton's grand re-opening and ribbon-cutting on December 6, 2024 is open to the public and will provide an opportunity for community members to explore the newly expanded center, meet the staff, and learn about the many resources available to support addiction recovery.Event Details:What: Change on Hamilton Recovery Center Grand Re-Opening & Ribbon CuttingWhen: December 6, 2024, 1:00 p.m. - 3 p.m., lunch providedWhere: 927 Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18101, 2nd floorAbout Change on Hamilton Recovery CenterChange on Hamilton Recovery Center is a vital part of Lehigh County's harm reduction strategy, operated by volunteers in recovery and professional staff. While not a treatment facility, the center offers referrals to treatment and essential resources for individuals at all stages of recovery. The center provides case management, 12-step support groups, recovery activities, clothing banks, and community drives to meet the diverse needs of those seeking support. Change on Hamilton's mission is to provide a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment for individuals navigating all stages of recovery from substance use. The center's programs are designed to foster hope, inspire change, and empower individuals to build meaningful lives in recovery.For more information , visit .Link to Digital Media Kit which includes photography and video:###Media Advisory - November 29, 2024A New Chapter in Community Recovery:Change On Hamilton Expands Life-Saving Resources, Education, and Reentry Support Services with Opioid Epidemic Settlement FundingWhat:Change on Hamilton Recovery Center, a pivotal part of Lehigh County's harm reduction and addiction recovery efforts, will celebrate the grand re-opening of its newly expanded facility. The event will showcase the center's enhanced resources, including access to recovery services, harm reduction programs, and reentry support for individuals at all stages of recovery. The expanded center now offers a safe, inclusive space where individuals can access crucial services-such as naloxone distribution, 12-step groups, and employment assistance-all free to the community.Where: Change On Hamilton Recovery Center927 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18101 (Upstairs)When: December 6, 2024Open House and Facility Tours: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.Who:Speakers and Interview Opportunities Include:- Molly Stanton, Assistant Administrator, Drug and Alcohol Services, Lehigh County- Keith Smith, CADC, Program DirectorChange on Hamilton Recovery Center- Jason W. Moyer, MS, CRS, Recovery Support Services Coordinator Change on Hamilton Recovery Center- Joe Martellucci, MS, AdministratorLehigh County Drug and Alcohol Services-Local Government OfficialsDiscussing county-level initiatives and support for addiction recovery-Community Advocates and Change On Hamilton ParticipantsSharing personal experiences and perspectives on the impact of harm reduction and recovery supportAbout the Event:The grand re-opening will feature guided tours of the renovated facilities, highlighting the additional services available for those impacted by substance use. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the center's dedicated team, learn about harm reduction practices, and explore life-saving resources that are critical to the recovery journey.Why It Matters:Lehigh County has experienced a significant rise in opioid-related overdoses, with 145 confirmed overdose deaths in 2023. The expanded Change on Hamilton Recovery Center is responding to this crisis by providing essential harm reduction services, including free naloxone distribution, and recovery resource referrals. The center's goal is to support community members with safe, stigma-free resources and access to community recovery and reentry-oriented services that save lives and facilitate sustainable recovery.Public Attendance and RSVP Information:The public is welcome to attend the grand re-opening. While an RSVP is helpful, it is not required. To RSVP, please contact Keith Smith at 484-350-3916.Media RSVP:Members of the media are invited to attend and may RSVP by contacting Mark Longenbach at ... or Tiffany Sondergaard at (610) 349-3671.

