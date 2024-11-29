TMA Solutions Launched New Healthtech Solutions Driving Innovation In Healthcare

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After several years of intensive in R&D,

TMA Solutions launched a new set of HealthTech solutions, focus on senior care, home care and remote monitoring. By leveraging the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) ,

data analytics , IoT

and device integration, TMA is helping healthcare providers address the growing challenges in care delivery

and offer next generation of healthcare services .

New HealthTech Solutions Driving Innovation in Healthcare Launched by TMA Solutions

Continue Reading

Remote Health M onitoring Platform

TMA Solutions has launched a remote health monitoring

system designed to continuously track key vital signs (such as temperature, blood oxygen, heart rate, blood pressure, ECG, and sleep patterns) along with lifestyle factors. By integrating data from wearables, medical devices, prescriptions, test results, and daily habits like nutrition and exercise, TMA offers a comprehensive view of a patient's health. In emergencies, the system sends immediate alerts to family members and healthcare providers, enabling quick action. Through data analytics, TMA's platform generates health reports that assist providers in making well-informed decisions. This 24/7 monitoring system ensures real-time health surveillance, enhancing both patient care and safety.

Home Care

Home Care Solutions

enable individuals to manage their health from home with remote health monitoring of vital signs, sleep patterns, and daily activities. Telehealth services allow users to consult with doctors remotely, improving access to care. In emergencies, our alert system notifies family members and healthcare providers promptly. The solution also includes medication reminders, chronic disease monitoring, and personalized care, enhancing patient safety and convenience.

Chronic Disease Monitoring

TMA provides Chronic Disease Monitoring solutions that address the unique needs of patients with ongoing health conditions. Our platform tracks vital signs, sleep patterns, and daily activities, enabling early detection of issues. With telehealth support for remote consultations, patients can connect with healthcare professionals from home. The system also sends immediate alerts to family members and caregivers during critical health events, ensuring timely interventions.

Healthcare Kiosk

TMA offers Healthcare Kiosk Solutions that provide easy access to health services in various locations, including pharmacies, factories, and community centers. These kiosks integrate with medical devices to gather health data and offer

telehealth consultations based on real-time results. E-prescriptions can be generated, making the medication process more efficient. The self-service features empower users to manage their health independently, improving access to care in underserved areas.

Pharmacy Automation

Pharmacy automation

solutions help streamline medication management from prescription through to administration and monitoring, ensuring accuracy and reducing human error. Our system includes customized medication packaging, designed to meet the specific needs of various medication types, enhancing safety and compliance. Integrated inventory management tools keep track of drug supplies, helping healthcare facilities maintain optimal stock levels. Barcode scanning technology further enhances dispensing accuracy, while an electronic signing feature ensures compliance with health tracking and reporting standards. These solutions help optimize pharmacy workflows, improve patient safety, and elevate the overall quality of care.

Senior Care Services

TMA's Senior Care Services

are designed to address the unique needs of elderly individuals. With continuous remote monitoring of vital signs, sleep patterns, and lifestyle factors, TMA enables proactive health management. Telehealth services offer easy access to virtual consultations, while an alert system immediately notifies caregivers of any health issues. A caregiver coordination platform simplifies task management, and medication reminders ensure timely adherence. Chronic disease monitoring provides personalized tracking, enhancing the management of long-term conditions. These integrated solutions work together to improve the quality of care and overall well-being of seniors.

Clinical Research Tools

The Clinical Research Tools are designed to streamline clinical trials for pharmaceutical and biotech companies. These tools enable efficient digital data collection and enhance trial management by supporting participant recruitment, monitoring, and site selection. The system ensures randomization and blinding to maintain study integrity, while regulatory compliance modules help meet GCP and ICH standards. Data analysis and reporting features offer in-depth statistical insights, contributing to reliable and high-quality trial outcomes.

Telehealth

TMA Solutions delivers a secure telehealth platform that enables real-time consultations, virtual assessments, and remote monitoring for chronic and mental health care. The platform incorporates video and audio consultations, mobile apps for scheduling and health tracking, and remote devices that continuously monitor vital metrics such as heart rate, blood pressure, and ECG. Designed for home care, health kiosks, and self-service use, it enhances accessibility and improves patient engagement across various healthcare settings.

Fitness Solutions

TMA offers fitness solutions

designed to support health and fitness objectives. The platform integrates with wearables and fitness devices, delivering real-time data insights on performance and physical changes. It also includes a virtual fitness class feature for instructors to host online sessions, and a customized CRM for managing fitness business clients. These solutions provide a personalized approach to wellness, benefiting both trainers and clients.

Healthcare Self-Services

TMA Solutions specializes in healthcare self-service systems that promote patient engagement and streamline care delivery. These systems provide real-time health insights, personalized recommendations, and the ability to track progress through customizable dashboards. With comprehensive analytics for physical, mental, and emotional health, our solutions support more effective health management. The platform also integrates healthcare data, facilitating informed decision-making for improved patient outcomes.

Nursing Home Management

Nursing Home Management solution enhances care delivery by organizing resident profiles, admissions, and personalized care plans. It improves facility operations through seamless resource allocation, inventory management, and staff scheduling. Security is enhanced with access control systems, and task management ensures caregivers are on top of their duties. With integrated health monitoring for residents, this solution ensures a safer and more responsive care environment.

Clinic Solutions

Clinic Solutions optimize operations and patient care for multi-location clinics. The platform offers personalized branding for each location and facilitates smooth coordination between doctors, nurses, and patients. It simplifies appointment scheduling, health monitoring, and online access to test results. Integrated with Health Information Systems (HIS) and Electronic Medical Records (EMR), our solutions ensure seamless access to patient information, improving operational efficiency and patient outcomes.

Disability Care

The Disability Care Solutions provide a comprehensive, integrated approach to enhancing care management for individuals with disabilities. The system allows providers to monitor budgets, automate invoicing, and streamline scheduling for better resource allocation. It also includes modules for managing living facilities, care planning, and activities. The integrated

SoS feature ensures real-time emergency alerts, enabling caregivers to quickly address critical situations. These solutions work in tandem to enhance operational efficiency and elevate the quality of care for people with disabilities.

Partner with TMA for your healthtech solutions development

Collaborate with TMA for your healthtech solution development needs and take advantage of our advanced technology and extensive industry expertise. With more than 4,000 engineers and 17 years of experience in healthtech, TMA Solutions is dedicated to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that address the specific challenges of the healthcare sector.

To discover more about our Healthtech Center and how we can support your healthcare software development needs, visit TMA Solutions | Healthcare software solutions .

SOURCE TMA Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED