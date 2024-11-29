PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Maha Tragedy, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Solatium

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtra's Gondia district.

He extended condolences to the bereaved family and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

In a post on social X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said: "Distressed by the loss of lives in the bus mishap in Gondia, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected."

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PMO's post read.

Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the district authorities to extend all medical help to the injured and inform the families of the victims.

He also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased in the tragedy.

At least 11 passengers were killed and another 15 injured when a state transport bus overturned while attempting to avoid hitting a biker.

The incident occurred around 12.30 p.m. when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was speeding along the Gondia-Kohmara Road near Khajri village.

Eyewitnesses said that to avoid hitting the motorbike, the bus driver swerved sharply at the high speed, lost control and the heavy vehicle flipped over to one side, skidding for several metres before coming to a screeching halt.

The injured passengers, who got trapped in the bus as the door of the bus was jammed, were pulled out and rushed to nearby hospitals in Gorgoan and Sadak Arjuni.