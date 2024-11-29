Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Book Publishing Market by Type, Sales - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Book Publishing Market grew from USD 83.41 billion in 2023 to USD 87.18 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 4.52%, reaching USD 113.69 billion by 2030.



Key growth influencers include the ongoing digitization of reading materials, with e-books and audiobooks expanding access globally. The current trend leans towards personalized and interactive content, driving demand for innovative digital features.

Opportunities exist in embracing artificial intelligence to enhance content personalization and in exploring new territories, such as the burgeoning markets of Asia and Africa, which are becoming increasingly literate and technologically savvy.

However, challenges persist in the form of piracy, the dominance of large-scale platforms like Amazon, and the volatile dynamics of global economies affecting consumer spending. Limitations also arise from the saturation of content and the declining rates of physical book readership in several developed markets.

For innovation, areas such as immersive storytelling and the integration of augmented reality in educational content offer promising avenues. Research into consumer data for predictive analytics can also guide better decision-making processes.

The nature of the market, inherently fragmented and competitive, requires agility and innovation for sustained growth. It is vital for publishers to strike a balance between traditional content delivery and harnessing new technologies to captivate modern readers and maintain market relevance.

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Book Publishing Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include Inc., Apple Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Blue Rose Publishers, Book Rivers, China South Publishing & Media Group Co., Ltd., Clever Fox Publishing, Emerald Publishing Limited, Globe Business Publishing Limited, Hachette Book Group, Idea and Design Works LLC, Ingenta, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Macmillan Publishers International Limited, Mehta Publishing House, Morris Publishing, Penguin Random House India, PLANETA CORPORACION, S.R.L., Routledge, Sage Group PLC, Scholastic Inc., Springer-Verlag GmbH, and Vervante.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Book Publishing Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Books Type



Cookbooks



Fiction



History



Mystery



Religion & Inspiration



Romance

Science Friction & Fantasy

Sales Channel



Offline Online



Region



Americas





Argentina





Brazil





Canada





Mexico





United States







California







Florida







Illinois







New York







Ohio







Pennsylvania



Texas



Asia-Pacific





Australia





China





India





Indonesia





Japan





Malaysia





Philippines





Singapore





South Korea





Taiwan





Thailand



Vietnam



Europe, Middle East & Africa





Denmark





Egypt





Finland





France





Germany





Israel





Italy





Netherlands





Nigeria





Norway





Poland





Qatar





Russia





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Spain





Sweden





Switzerland





Turkey





United Arab Emirates United Kingdom

