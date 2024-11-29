After Sambhal Violence, Friday Prayers Conducted Peacefully Across UP Amid Tight Security

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Nov 29 (IANS) Following the recent violence over the Shahi Jama Masjid survey in Sambhal in which four people were killed, Uttar Pradesh remained on high alert during Friday prayers in the state. A large number of worshippers gathered at the mosque in Sambhal, where prayers were conducted peacefully under stringent security arrangements.

Across the state, authorities intensified vigilance to maintain peace. conducted flag marches in every district of the state, and additional forces were deployed in sensitive areas.

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya confirmed that the situation was under control. "There is peace everywhere, and security measures are robust. Everyone is cooperating. Prayers were held peacefully. Police took all measures to see that everything goes peacefully," he stated.

In Varanasi, a significant number of people attended Friday prayers at UP College amid tight security. Imam Ghulam Rasool of the local mosque mentioned that large gatherings during Friday prayers are routine. "There was no issue today, as always," he said. He also referred to ongoing disputes involving the Waqf Board and land records, noting the mosque's historical significance.

Similarly, heightened security was observed in Amroha, where drones and CCTV cameras were installed for surveillance.

Police officers in civil dress monitored the area closely. In Bahraich, Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla led a large-scale route march with the PAC and RRF, while drone monitoring continued in sensitive areas.

Firozabad witnessed senior officers and Intelligence teams working on the ground to prevent potential unrest. Drone cameras were used to scan sensitive locations, and SP City personally oversaw operations.

In Kanpur and other districts, similar precautions were taken, with a special focus on monitoring areas prone to disturbances.

Meanwhile, in Bareilly, IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan attempted to travel to Sambhal after Friday prayers but was stopped by the police in C.B. Ganj.

Authorities took him to the police station, where he insisted on continuing his journey and going to Sambhal. Earlier, Maulana Tauqeer accused the authorities of targeting Muslims amid broader political conflicts.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court, on Friday, also intervened, directing lower courts to refrain from hearing the Sambhal Jama Masjid case. It instructed the petitioner to approach the High Court, emphasising that further actions must follow High Court directives. The Supreme Court also called upon the administration to strengthen law and order.