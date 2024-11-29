Uruguay Edges Closer To Visa-Free Travel To The United States

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay stands out among its South American neighbors in its quest for visa-free to the United States. The U.S. State Department recently released visa rejection rates for various countries.



This data brings good news for Uruguayans hoping to visit the U.S. without a visa by 2025. The U.S. Embassy in Uruguay shared on social that the rejection rate for non-immigrant visas from Uruguay is 2.63%.



This figure falls below the 3% threshold required to consider waiving visas for tourists and travelers. The embassy stated that Uruguay now meets the requirements for admission to the Visa Waiver Program in fiscal year 2025.



However, this achievement highlights the strong cooperation between the United States and Uruguay in migration and security matters. It also sets Uruguay apart from other countries in the region.



Argentina, for instance, has a rejection rate of 8.90%, while Brazil's rate stands at 15.48%. Other South American countries face even higher rejection rates. Chile's rate is 20.15%, Paraguay's is 18.09%, and Peru's is 21.30%.







Bolivia, Colombia, and Ecuador have rates of 28.93%, 24.70%, and 36.99%, respectively. These figures underscore Uruguay's unique position in the region. Globally, some countries boast even lower rejection rates than Uruguay.

Uruguay's Path to U.S. Visa-Free Travel

Cyprus has a rate of 2.16%, Romania 2.61%, and the United Arab Emirates 1.46%. These low rates reflect strong diplomatic ties and reliable travel patterns between these nations and the United States.



Uruguay's low visa rejection rate signals potential economic benefits for both countries. Easier travel could boost tourism, business interactions, and cultural exchanges.



It may also strengthen the already positive relationship between Uruguay and the United States. This development aligns with the principles of freedom and self-responsibility.



It suggests that Uruguayan citizens have demonstrated trustworthiness in their travel habits. The U.S. government's willingness to consider visa-free travel reflects confidence in Uruguay's systems and citizens.



In addition, as 2025 approaches Uruguay's progress towards visa-free travel to the U.S. will likely be closely watched.



This milestone could set a precedent for other South American countries aiming for similar arrangements. It also reinforces Uruguay's reputation as a stable and reliable partner in the region.

MENAFN29112024007421016031ID1108939046