India Concerned By 'Surge Of Extremism, Violence' Against Hindus In Bangladesh: 'Arrest Of Chinmoy Das Is...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian authorities reiterated calls for Bangladesh to 'protect minorities' on Friday amid growing outrage over the arrest of a Hindu priest. The developments came soon after Chinmoy Krishna Das was denied bail this week following his arrest for 'disrespecting the Bangladeshi flag' during a rally.

“Our position on the matter is clear - the interim must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities. We are concerned at the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggeration. We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities,” said MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

One person was killed and several others were injured this week as protesters clashed with the police in Chittagong and Dhaka. Counter-protests have also emerged demanding a ban on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness in recent days.



"Cases against individuals and legal processes are underway. We hope and expect that these processes will be dealt with in a fair, just and transparent manner ensuring full respect for these individuals and all those who are concerned,” he added.

The Ministry of External Affairs also reiterated its stance on ISKON as a“globally well-regarded organisation with a strong record of social service” during the briefing on Friday. It remains unclear whether Das is a member of the grouping at present - with representatives claiming that he had been expelled some time earlier. An official post by the ISKON handle however expressed solidarity following his arrest.

“We expelled Chinmoy long before the case was filed against him for breaching ISKCON's discipline. He was relieved of his duties, but he defied the order and continued his activities,” ISKON Bangladesh president Satya Ranjan Barai told AFP on Friday.