Dublin, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Information Services Market by Type, Deployment, Application - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Laboratory Information Services Market grew from USD 2.68 billion in 2023 to USD 2.89 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.84%, reaching USD 4.55 billion by 2030.



Critical market growth influencers include advancements in healthcare IT, the rising incidence of chronic diseases necessitating frequent testing, and regulatory mandates for standards in healthcare. The recent shift towards personalized medicine and telehealth circumvents traditional testing pathways, presenting opportunities for LIS through innovations in AI-powered analytics and cloud-based data management solutions.

However, growth is restrained by high implementation costs, data security concerns, and interoperability issues among varied systems. Significant challenges also include the evolving regulatory landscape and the need for constant upgrades and skill acquisition in emerging technologies.

Among the best areas for innovation are developing seamless integration capabilities with Electronic Medical Records (EMR), enhancing user interfaces for better end-user engagement, and leveraging big data for predictive analytics. Cloud computing and blockchain technology stand out as potential disruptors, ensuring data security and improving operational efficiency. Research on these fronts could lead to novel business models, such as LIS as a service (LISaaS), opening new revenue streams.

The nature of the LIS market, largely fragmented with numerous vendors offering customized solutions, indicates a competitive environment ripe for mergers and strategic partnerships to expand market reach, enhance offerings, and streamline operations.

