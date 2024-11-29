Musk's DOGE Could Protect Asia From Trump's Tariffs

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Elon Musk, the driving force behind Tesla and SpaceX, has consistently disrupted traditional industries with his relentless focus on innovation, efficiency and radical change.



Now, as co-head of the newly established Department of Efficiency (DOGE) in Donald Trump's incoming administration, Musk is poised to reshape not just the US government but potentially the global economic landscape.

While the overarching goal of is to cut bureaucratic waste and streamline public services, Musk's involvement signals a more ambitious agenda: a fundamental rethinking of how technology and government intersect, with significant implications for Asia's economies.

The world's richest man's influence in the new administration is not merely symbolic. His reputation as a disruptor suggests he will bring a Silicon Valley mindset to Washington, advocating for aggressive digitization, automation and the adoption of emerging technologies across government operations.



This approach, however, is far from straightforward, especially when viewed through the lens of Trump's threatened new tariffs. These protectionist measures, designed to bolster domestic industries, add a layer of complexity to Musk's efficiency mission.



For Asian economies, which are deeply integrated into global supply chains and heavily reliant on trade with the US, the combination of Musk's efficiency drive and Trump's tariffs presents both risks and opportunities.

One of the immediate effects of Musk's leadership within DOGE could be the acceleration of technological adoption in areas like customs and border control.

