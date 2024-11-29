Strides Pharma Consolidates European Business-To-Business Operations In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Pressat)

proximity of Strides Pharma International AG , based in Zug, Switzerland, opens the way for rapid transfer and innovation within the European market

Oren Weininger, longstanding leader at Fairmed Healthcare, heads the business as CEO and Chairman of the Board



Zug, Switzerland. Strides Pharma Science Limited, globally recognized as a leading company operating across 100 countries and headquartered in Bangalore, India, is consolidating its European business through Strides Pharma International AG, based in Zug, Switzerland.



Strides Pharma specializes in the development and manufacturing of IP-led niche finished dosage formulations. With over three decades of research and development expertise, Strides Pharma continuously develops and delivers products with innovative and improved technologies at competitive prices. Notably, Strides Pharma is among the world's largest manufacturers of Ibuprofen and Macrogol in various forms. Their unique range of drug delivery technologies opens up versatile and lucrative opportunities within the ever-evolving target markets.



The partner-centric in-licensing portfolio of over 250 formulations is consolidated in synergICE as a one-stop shop. It includes generics, sterile injectables and value-added products, Women ́s Health hormones, lyophilized orally dissolving tablets and end-to-end biopharmaceutical CDMO services.



Oren Weininger , newly appointed Chairman of the Board, stated,“With this strengthened European B2B presence, we can respond faster to our customers' needs and provide flexible, innovative solutions, and interesting generic portfolio, including comprehensive support in supply chain & quality management and regulatory processes by Strides Pharma International and the EU GMP-site in Hamburg, Germany.”



Key Markets are Central and Southern Europe (especially Germany), Scandinavia, Benelux and the Visegrád countries.



For further information, please visit:





Following his roles at Dexcel Pharma and Kamedis, Oren Weininger took the position of CEO at Fairmed Healthcare AG in 2014 and subsequently became owner in 2018. Strides Pharma, after a period of successful partnership, invested in the company in 2019, further bolstering leading Fairmed Healthcare product lines. In addition to being appointed Chairman of the Board of Strides Pharma International AG, Weininger continues to lead Fairmed Healthcare GmbH in Hamburg.



Strides Pharma Science Limited, headquartered in Bangalore, India, was incorporated in 1990. The company has a global manufacturing footprint with eight facilities spread across four continents and a strong presence in 100 countries. Strides Pharma is a key active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer and producer of various products; every fourth Ibuprofen tablet on the global market today is supplied by Strides Pharma.

Contact Agency

What About Now, Andreas Schöpf

...

Tel. +49 160 90723690