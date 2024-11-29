Woman Dies In Kherson As Result Of Enemy Drone Attack
11/29/2024 6:07:16 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman died in Kherson on Friday morning as a result of an enemy drone attack in the Dniprovsky district.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.
“This morning, a resident of Kherson came under attack by a Russian drone in the Dniprovsky district,” the statement said.
As noted, she was fatally wounded as a result of the explosion . The woman died on the spot.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 29, a bus route was temporarily reduced in Kherson due to the activity of enemy drones.
As a result of the shelling of the Kherson city territorial community by the Russian occupation forces over the past day, November 28, one person was killed and five sustained injuries of varying severity.
Russians continue to hunt residents of the Kherson region with drones - in October, there were 2,650 such attacks on civilians.
