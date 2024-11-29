Russian SUV Carrying Drones Destroyed In Kursk Region Source
11/29/2024 6:07:16 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate carried out a sabotage operation in Russia's Kursk region, destroying a Russian SUV loaded with drones.
A source familiar with the matter said this in comments to Ukrinform.
Video provided by the source
The incident occurred in the city of Rylsk in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian partisans spotted the location of a Russian unmanned systems crew. The crew was observed loading plastic boxes containing drones into their vehicle.
"As a result of a successful act of sabotage, the SUV, along with its valuable cargo, was destroyed," the source said.
