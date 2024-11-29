CHINT Attended The 2Nd China International Supply Chain Expo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHINT brought the whole industrial chain solution of electric power and new to the 2nd China International Expo. With the theme of "Connecting the World for a Shared Future", this year's Chain held more than 300 activities such as special forums and new product releases around six major chains and chain services, including advanced chains and clean energy chains, attracting about 700 enterprises from nearly 70 countries and regions to participate.

In the exhibition area of clean energy chain, many well-known energy enterprises showed their technological achievements in scientific and technological innovation, green development, brand building and high-quality development. CHINT focused on the latest practices and achievements of new energy sources, including photovoltaic modules, energy storage systems, smart power innovation products and other whole industry chain solutions.

At the same time, as a full-chain system solution provider that can provide the integration of components, energy storage, high, medium and low voltage transmission and distribution equipment, operation and maintenance software and services required by

photovoltaic power plants, CHINT demonstrated the global supply chain network resource allocation and integration capabilities at this Chain Expo.

International customers from Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa expressed their interest and intention in cooperation at CHINT's booth, hoping to carry out more extensive exchanges and cooperation with CHINT in the fields of clean energy and a series of solutions in the future.

And delegation from China Energy International Group also visited CHINT booth to exchange views on relevant cooperation.

With the continuous deepening of economic globalization, global industrial chain cooperation has become a key driver to promote economic growth. Enterprises integrate into the global supply chain system has become a key factor for development and growth.

CHINT continues to build a digital, intelligent and localized industrial chain, and gradually builds industrial clusters such as electrical equipment and photovoltaic module factories overseas. CHINT's global resource allocation and management capabilities help energy transformation with the global resource network.

CHINT constantly relies on its own brand, technology, channels and the advantages of system integration in the whole industry chain to invest in the construction of new energy photovoltaic power plants and integrate the concepts of innovation, green and openness into international projects.

Over the years, CHINT has actively put the green concept through the whole process of R&D, design, procurement, production, logistics and sales, and extended to upstream suppliers and downstream customers externally, and formed an effective green supply chain system. Besides, CHINT helps upstream and downstream enterprises in the supply chain to jointly decarbonize through the green carbon reduction actions of the whole chain business, such as power generation, electricity storage, transmission, substation, distribution and electricity consumption.

Guangfu Luan, the Rotating President of CHINT Group, said that CHINT ensured the sustainable development of the supply chain by setting up a rigorous supplier screening and evaluation mechanism, building a green supplier evaluation system, promoting the green transformation of logistics and transportation, and developing a series of emission reduction measures such as the carbon management platform.

CHINT has always focused on the main business of electric power and energy, constantly strengthened the coordinated development ability of industrial chains, and realized the leap-forward development from product to system and from manufacturing to service.

In the future, CHINT will continue to empower the whole industrial chain with greening, digitalization & intelligence, and create a more intelligent, environmental friendly new energy ecosystem for a clean and beautiful world.

