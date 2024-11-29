Brainco Intelligent Prosthetic Bionic Hand Wins The 2024 CATON FAIR DESIGN AWARD

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 24th, the award ceremony for the 2024

CATON FAIR DESIGN AWARD was held in Guangzhou. In this selection, BrainCo Intelligent Prosthetic Bionic Hand was honored with the highest accolade of the event, the Best of the Best Award, while another product, the

BrainCo Intelligent Prosthetic Bionic Knee M3 received the Award.

The China and Export Fair is an important showcase window for the Chinese design field, and its CATON FAIR DESIGN AWARD is also known as the "Oscar of Export Product Design." This award not only represents the top level of Chinese industrial design but is also the most influential and highly valued export product award recognized in China's foreign trade field. The 2024 CATON FAIR DESIGN AWARD attracted 1242 companies to participate, with 2318 products under review. After several rounds of deliberation, 147 products were shortlisted, with a shortlisting ratio of about 6.3%. Among these works, only two received the highest honor,

Best of the Best Award, one of which is

BrainCo Intelligent Prosthetic Bionic Hand.

Regarding the BrainCo Intelligent Prosthetic Bionic Hand, which highly integrates brain-machine interface technology and artificial intelligence algorithms, the chairman of the jury, He Renke, commented, "This is what today's industrial design pursues, applying intelligent technology to life to help those in need." BrainCo has replaced the price of the intelligent prosthetic bionic hand to one-fifth-one-seventh of the price of imported similar products and the product has been in mass production since 2020, helping amputees regain fine operation capabilities and return to normal life and work.

Another Gold Award product, the BrainCo Intelligent Prosthetic Bionic Knee M3 is designed for above-knee amputee users. In terms of functionality, it can not only meet the daily needs of the users for walking at different speeds, climbing stairs, and running but also help users engage in rock climbing, cycling, playing basketball, practicing yoga, and other sports.

BrainCo has always been committed to creating brain-computer interface products that better meet user needs, continuously refining and improving product design. BrainCo has previously won many international design awards, including the Red Dot:

Best of the Best, the iF Design Award, and the Design Intelligence Award Gold Award. In the future, BrainCo will continue to deepen the integration of technology and humanities and be committed to developing more innovative products that help social livelihood and working with domestic and international partners to create new possibilities for more people's lives.

SOURCE BrainCo

